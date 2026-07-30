UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Price

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.36% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.81.

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O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 4,180,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.68 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

In related news, SVP Eduardo Restrepo bought 3,309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,714.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $845,907.02. This trade represents a 3.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams purchased 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 235,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,789.12. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $157,312. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in O-I Glass by 36,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting O-I Glass

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial lowered its price target from $13 to $10 but maintained a Buy rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. The reduced target reflects a more cautious outlook rather than a complete loss of confidence in O-I’s recovery potential. Benzinga analyst price target report

Truist Financial lowered its price target from $13 to $10 but maintained a rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. The reduced target reflects a more cautious outlook rather than a complete loss of confidence in O-I’s recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strategic wins and ongoing efforts to improve the business, including its focus on sustainable glass packaging and customer relationships. These factors could support longer-term recovery if demand and regional execution improve. O-I Glass Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

Management highlighted strategic wins and ongoing efforts to improve the business, including its focus on sustainable glass packaging and customer relationships. These factors could support longer-term recovery if demand and regional execution improve. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors view O-I Glass as trading at a deep discount following its sharp decline. However, the valuation case depends on the company stabilizing earnings, reducing leverage and restoring investor confidence. O-I Glass stock valuation analysis

Some investors view O-I Glass as trading at a deep discount following its sharp decline. However, the valuation case depends on the company stabilizing earnings, reducing leverage and restoring investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.09 per share, well below the roughly $0.22–$0.24 analyst consensus and down from $0.53 a year earlier. Revenue of $1.67 billion was slightly below expectations and declined 2.2% year over year. O-I Glass Q2 earnings miss

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were $0.09 per share, well below the roughly $0.22–$0.24 analyst consensus and down from $0.53 a year earlier. Revenue of $1.67 billion was slightly below expectations and declined 2.2% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Weakness in Europe was identified as a key driver of the earnings shortfall. O-I also cut full-year guidance for the second consecutive quarter, after previously guiding to 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. The repeated guidance reductions raise concerns about demand, profitability and execution. O-I Glass Europe weakness and earnings miss

Weakness in Europe was identified as a key driver of the earnings shortfall. O-I also cut full-year guidance for the second consecutive quarter, after previously guiding to 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. The repeated guidance reductions raise concerns about demand, profitability and execution. Negative Sentiment: Reports also point to a goodwill-related charge and a loss for the quarter, adding pressure to already weak profitability. O-I’s high debt burden further increases the sensitivity of its equity valuation to any deterioration in cash flow. O-I Glass valuation analysis following Q2 results

Reports also point to a goodwill-related charge and a loss for the quarter, adding pressure to already weak profitability. O-I’s high debt burden further increases the sensitivity of its equity valuation to any deterioration in cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky announced a pending investigation into O-I Glass following the guidance cuts and the sharp selloff, creating an additional headline and potential litigation risk for shareholders. O-I Glass investigation notice

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

Further Reading

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