UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Price

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the credit services provider's stock. UBS Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.97% from the stock's current price.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.06.

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Equifax Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $161.81 on Thursday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $150.74 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $165.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.Equifax's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 148 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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