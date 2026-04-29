UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Price

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. UBS Group's target price points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.10.

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Sensata Technologies Trading Down 5.0%

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,317,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 207.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,110.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,528,345.82. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,889 shares of company stock worth $280,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 34,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $951,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company's stock.

More Sensata Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sensata Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Sensata reported $0.86 EPS on $934.8M revenue, beating consensus and showing year-over-year improvement. This supports the company's execution in Aerospace and Commercial Equipment. Sensata Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Q1 results beat expectations — Sensata reported $0.86 EPS on $934.8M revenue, beating consensus and showing year-over-year improvement. This supports the company's execution in Aerospace and Commercial Equipment. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $48 and kept a Buy rating — a ~23% upside to the current share price, signaling institutional confidence. Benzinga

Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $48 and kept a Buy rating — a ~23% upside to the current share price, signaling institutional confidence. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its target to $55 with an Outperform rating — the largest upside among recent upgrades (~41%), which can support further investor interest. Benzinga

Oppenheimer raised its target to $55 with an Outperform rating — the largest upside among recent upgrades (~41%), which can support further investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $49 and kept an Overweight stance, and Wells Fargo nudged its target higher to $42 (Equal Weight), adding more analyst support to the stock. Benzinga TickerReport

Barclays raised its target to $49 and kept an Overweight stance, and Wells Fargo nudged its target higher to $42 (Equal Weight), adding more analyst support to the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its target to $43 (Hold) — a modest upgrade that signals cautious optimism but not a strong buy endorsement. Benzinga

Truist raised its target to $43 (Hold) — a modest upgrade that signals cautious optimism but not a strong buy endorsement. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance was mixed: EPS guidance of $0.890–$0.950 compares to a $0.920 consensus (low end below consensus) while revenue guidance of $950–$980M sits roughly in line. The slightly conservative EPS range likely triggered profit-taking despite the Q1 beat. Press Release

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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