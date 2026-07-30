UBS Group Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $125.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. UBS Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised PPG Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.00.

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PPG Industries Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PPG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,010. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.60. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in PPG Industries by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Essential Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 59.3% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting PPG Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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