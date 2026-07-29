UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. UBS Group's revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from UBS Group's conference call:

Strong second-quarter profitability: Underlying pre-tax profit rose 45% year over year to CHF 3.9 billion, with a 16.4% return on CET1 capital and a 70% cost-income ratio. UBS said it is positioned to outperform its 2026 exit-rate return target.

Underlying pre-tax profit rose 45% year over year to CHF 3.9 billion, with a 16.4% return on CET1 capital and a 70% cost-income ratio. UBS said it is positioned to outperform its 2026 exit-rate return target. Global Wealth Management maintained strong momentum, generating CHF 36 billion in net new assets and record mandate penetration, while invested assets reached a group-record CHF 7.3 trillion. UBS raised its outlook for 2026 GWM net interest income growth to around 10%, supported by lending growth, U.S. dollar rates and deposit mix.

generating CHF 36 billion in net new assets and record mandate penetration, while invested assets reached a group-record CHF 7.3 trillion. UBS raised its outlook for 2026 GWM net interest income growth to around 10%, supported by lending growth, U.S. dollar rates and deposit mix. Investment Bank results were exceptional: Revenue increased 31% to $3.7 billion and pre-tax profit more than doubled, led by record Global Markets and strong equities activity, particularly in APAC. UBS emphasized that the growth required only modest increases in risk-weighted assets and leverage exposure.

Revenue increased 31% to $3.7 billion and pre-tax profit more than doubled, led by record Global Markets and strong equities activity, particularly in APAC. UBS emphasized that the growth required only modest increases in risk-weighted assets and leverage exposure. Integration and capital returns remain on track: UBS has realized CHF 12.6 billion of cumulative gross cost savings, with more than 90% of expected acquisition synergies completed, and expects to substantially finish the integration by year-end. The bank launched a new CHF 3 billion share-repurchase program, with at least CHF 1 billion planned over the next three months, subject to performance, capital levels and Swiss regulatory deliberations.

UBS has realized CHF 12.6 billion of cumulative gross cost savings, with more than 90% of expected acquisition synergies completed, and expects to substantially finish the integration by year-end. The bank launched a new CHF 3 billion share-repurchase program, with at least CHF 1 billion planned over the next three months, subject to performance, capital levels and Swiss regulatory deliberations. Risks remain in U.S. wealth management and the macro environment: Advisor attrition in the Americas remains elevated and previously announced departures are expected to weigh on flows for several more quarters, although UBS expects improvement in the second half. Management also flagged geopolitical uncertainty, volatile energy prices and potential shifts in inflation, rates and investor sentiment.

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UBS Group Trading Up 0.2%

UBS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,970,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,524. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the bank's stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 190.1% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,085 shares of the bank's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 6,934 shares of the bank's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the bank's stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Key UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profit beat expectations: UBS reported second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of $2.8 billion , up 17% year over year and above the $2.39 billion analyst estimate. Pre-tax profit reached $3.6 billion, supported by stronger investment-banking trading activity, fee income and retail banking. UBS reports Q2 net profit of $2.8 billion, beating expectations

UBS reported second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of , up 17% year over year and above the $2.39 billion analyst estimate. Pre-tax profit reached $3.6 billion, supported by stronger investment-banking trading activity, fee income and retail banking. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns strengthened: UBS announced a new $3 billion share buyback to be completed by mid-2027. The program provides greater visibility on shareholder returns while the bank continues to address uncertainty over potentially higher Swiss capital requirements. UBS flags $3 billion in new buybacks

UBS announced a new to be completed by mid-2027. The program provides greater visibility on shareholder returns while the bank continues to address uncertainty over potentially higher Swiss capital requirements. Positive Sentiment: Broad business momentum: First-half net profit totaled $5.8 billion, while invested assets reached approximately $7.3 trillion . The results indicate continued progress integrating Credit Suisse and maintaining growth across wealth management and investment banking. UBS reports second-quarter and first-half results

First-half net profit totaled $5.8 billion, while invested assets reached approximately . The results indicate continued progress integrating Credit Suisse and maintaining growth across wealth management and investment banking. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst outlook edged higher: Erste Group raised its full-year 2026 EPS forecast to $3.55 from $3.49, slightly above the broader $3.51 consensus estimate.

Erste Group raised its full-year 2026 EPS forecast to $3.55 from $3.49, slightly above the broader $3.51 consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Headline EPS was below estimates: UBS reported quarterly EPS of $0.87 versus the $0.90 consensus, while revenue of $13.35 billion was slightly below the $13.40 billion forecast. Management also warned that geopolitical volatility could create temporary headwinds. UBS lags second-quarter earnings estimates

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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