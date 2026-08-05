UBS Group Reaffirms "Neutral" Rating for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the information technology services provider's stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00. UBS Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.00.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $495,956,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,264,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,090 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 585.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,365,322 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $155,969,000 after buying an additional 2,852,118 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,015,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $141,465,000 after buying an additional 2,098,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Key Fidelity National Information Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share , narrowly exceeding the $1.47 analyst consensus. Revenue of $3.38 billion matched estimates and increased 29.1% year over year, while management cited expanding margins and stronger cash generation. FIS Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , narrowly exceeding the $1.47 analyst consensus. Revenue of matched estimates and increased 29.1% year over year, while management cited expanding margins and stronger cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Banking Solutions was a key growth driver, and management said banks are increasing spending on modernization and AI. FIS is also deepening its focus on payments and issuing, including the Total Issuing Solutions acquisition, which could support longer-term growth and broaden its banking offerings. FIS Deepens Its Banking Push With Payments and Issuing

Banking Solutions was a key growth driver, and management said banks are increasing spending on modernization and AI. FIS is also deepening its focus on payments and issuing, including the Total Issuing Solutions acquisition, which could support longer-term growth and broaden its banking offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity included purchases of 4,004 call contracts, more than double typical volume. This may indicate increased bullish speculation, but options activity does not necessarily reflect sustained institutional buying.

Unusually heavy options activity included purchases of 4,004 call contracts, more than double typical volume. This may indicate increased bullish speculation, but options activity does not necessarily reflect sustained institutional buying. Negative Sentiment: FIS lowered its full-year 2026 outlook to $6.15–$6.24 EPS and $13.6–$13.7 billion revenue , below consensus estimates of $6.28 EPS and $13.8 billion revenue. Third-quarter guidance of $1.58–$1.62 EPS and approximately $3.4 billion revenue also trails analyst expectations of $1.65 EPS and $3.5 billion revenue. FIS Beats Q2 Earnings on Banking Solutions Strength, Cuts 2026 Outlook

FIS lowered its full-year 2026 outlook to and , below consensus estimates of $6.28 EPS and $13.8 billion revenue. Third-quarter guidance of $1.58–$1.62 EPS and approximately $3.4 billion revenue also trails analyst expectations of $1.65 EPS and $3.5 billion revenue. Negative Sentiment: The guidance reduction overshadowed the earnings beat, producing a mixed quarterly picture and raising concerns about near-term revenue and earnings momentum. Fidelity National Information stock slumps after cutting guidance; mixed Q2 results

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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