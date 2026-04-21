UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Price Down 4.3% - Time to Sell?

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY - Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $146.37 and last traded at $146.37. Approximately 3,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 37,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.00.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UCB from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UCB to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, UCB currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on UCB

UCB Stock Down 5.1%

The business's fifty day moving average is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average is $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About UCB

UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company founded in Belgium in 1928, specializing in the discovery and development of therapies for severe diseases in the fields of neurology and immunology. Headquartered in Brussels, UCB leverages nearly a century of scientific expertise to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on chronic conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.

The company's commercial portfolio includes key branded medicines such as CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol) for inflammatory disorders, VIMPAT (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy, and NEUPRO (rotigotine transdermal system) for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome.

Further Reading

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