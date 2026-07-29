UGI (UGI) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.0771) per share and revenue of $1.5370 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

UGI (NYSE:UGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.02). UGI had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UGI alerts: Sign Up

UGI Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. UGI has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. UGI's payout ratio is 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UGI news, insider Kathleen Shea-Ballay sold 25,360 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $852,603.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $852,603.20. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,584 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in UGI by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,715 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Weiss Ratings upgraded UGI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research lowered UGI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UGI

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation NYSE: UGI is a publicly traded energy distribution company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1882 as the United Gas Improvement Company, UGI has grown into a diversified provider of energy products and services. The company's operations are organized into three primary segments—AmeriGas Propane, UGI Utilities and UGI International—each focused on the delivery of propane, natural gas and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

AmeriGas Propane, UGI's largest segment, is the leading retail propane distributor in the United States with a network of dealers serving customers in all 50 states.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UGI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UGI wasn't on the list.

While UGI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here