UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PATH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,176,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,786 shares of the company's stock worth $213,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,438 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company's stock worth $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,310,304 shares of the company's stock worth $152,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $52,261,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PATH opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. UiPath has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $418.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $397.54 million. UiPath had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. UiPath's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

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