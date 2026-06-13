Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UCTT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.40.

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Ultra Clean Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $108.90 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company's 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $365,835.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $987,363. The trade was a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 15,766 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,410,584.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,023.70. This represents a 23.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 35.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 16.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,094 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,987.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company's stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Further Reading

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