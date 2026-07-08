Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Up 7.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) shares rose 7.7% on Wednesday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $96.76 and last traded at $97.7760. Approximately 824,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,324,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.78.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UCTT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.40.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,075.12. The trade was a 34.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $84,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 22,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,237.17. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 472.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 8.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The company had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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