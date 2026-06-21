Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get Ultra Clean alerts: Sign Up

UCTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCTT

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $121.28 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business's 50 day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $755,691.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,851.36. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $84,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 22,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,237.17. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 558,019 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,055 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 279,953 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 393,676 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 140,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $30,177,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ultra Clean, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ultra Clean wasn't on the list.

While Ultra Clean currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here