Ultra Clean (UCTT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ultra Clean to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $586.53 million for the quarter. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $92.75 on Monday. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UCTT

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,075.12. The trade was a 34.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $755,691.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,851.36. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,399,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $86,118,000 after buying an additional 1,315,407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 944.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,955 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 506,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 360.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,843 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 212,791 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at $4,347,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 270,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 170,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company's stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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