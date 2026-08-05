Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential upside of 77.80% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.82.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. 1,030,734 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,865. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $39.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1,024.42% and a negative net margin of 91.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Shehnaaz Suliman sold 5,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $144,188.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,129.12. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,095 shares in the company, valued at $528,429.75. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 14,292 shares of company stock worth $351,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 232,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,984 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $454,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $366,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,560.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 99,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,189 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical this week:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

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