Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Ultrapar Participacoes to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $8.1797 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Ultrapar Participacoes Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from $7.00 to $7.20 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultrapar Participacoes

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participacoes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,594 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,997 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,534 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,104 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA is a Brazilian diversified holding company operating in the downstream energy and chemical sectors. Its Ipiranga unit runs one of Brazil's largest networks of fuel stations, supplying gasoline, ethanol, diesel and convenience-store products to retail and wholesale customers. Through Ultragaz, the company is a leading distributor of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering cylinder and bulk gas solutions for residential, commercial and industrial use across urban and rural regions.

In the specialty chemicals arena, Ultrapar controls Oxiteno, which produces surfactants and specialty chemical formulations for industries such as personal care, oil and gas, agrochemicals and coatings.

Further Reading

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