UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This is a 16.3% increase from UMB Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $13.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Get UMB Financial alerts: Sign Up

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $146.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 60,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.32. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $148.31.

UMB Financial's stock is going to split on Tuesday, September 1st. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, July 28th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 31st.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.45. UMB Financial had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $50,627.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,192.24. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $1,093,337.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 61,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,125.14. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UMB Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UMB Financial wasn't on the list.

While UMB Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here