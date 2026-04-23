Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.9133.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Under Armour from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Under Armour from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

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Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 1,528,986 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $9,540,872.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 42,911,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $267,765,176.64. This trade represents a 3.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,565,398 shares of company stock valued at $28,341,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 395.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 747,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 596,294 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 363.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 416,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 326,451 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Under Armour by 21.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,881,040 shares of the company's stock worth $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 501,527 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $3,887,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Under Armour by 207.5% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 453,831 shares of the company's stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 306,254 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Stock Down 6.3%

UAA opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Under Armour's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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