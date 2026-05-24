Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down from $6.20) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.91.

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Under Armour Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of UAA stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 9.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 739,521 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,419.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,179,116 shares in the company, valued at $219,570,206.52. The trade was a 1.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,178,344 shares of company stock worth $5,865,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 564.8% during the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 41,958,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,536,000 after buying an additional 35,647,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 113.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,296,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,420,000 after buying an additional 3,351,976 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 378.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,568,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 2,131,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company's stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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