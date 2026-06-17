uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells 10,000 Shares

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,623.90. The trade was a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Madhavan Balachandran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Madhavan Balachandran sold 1,993 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $53,930.58.

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uniQure Trading Up 78.4%

uniQure stock traded up $21.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,692,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,465. uniQure N.V. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut uniQure to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded uniQure from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QURE

Key uniQure News

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA signaled that uniQure can use its three-year AMT-130 data as the basis for an accelerated approval filing, improving the odds of a near-term BLA submission. Article Title

The FDA signaled that uniQure can use its three-year AMT-130 data as the basis for an accelerated approval filing, improving the odds of a near-term BLA submission. Positive Sentiment: Analysts reacted favorably, with Cantor Fitzgerald upgrading QURE to overweight and raising its price target, reinforcing the idea that the FDA update materially improves the company’s outlook. Article Title

Analysts reacted favorably, with Cantor Fitzgerald upgrading QURE to overweight and raising its price target, reinforcing the idea that the FDA update materially improves the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call-option buying and unusually high trading volume suggest investors are betting on more upside after the regulatory breakthrough. Article Title

Heavy call-option buying and unusually high trading volume suggest investors are betting on more upside after the regulatory breakthrough. Neutral Sentiment: Insider Jeannette Potts sold 5,237 shares in a recent SEC-reported transaction, which may slightly temper sentiment but does not change the clinical or regulatory story driving the stock. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 509.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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