uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Insider Jeannette Potts Sells 5,237 Shares

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) insider Jeannette Potts sold 5,237 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $144,907.79. Following the sale, the insider owned 133,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,916.82. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded up $21.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. 19,686,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,284. uniQure N.V. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.98.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure N.V. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA agreed that uniQure’s three-year Phase I/II data for AMT-130 could support a Biologics License Application, reopening a near-term path to accelerated approval and materially improving the drug’s chances of reaching the market. Article Title

The FDA agreed that uniQure’s three-year Phase I/II data for AMT-130 could support a Biologics License Application, reopening a near-term path to accelerated approval and materially improving the drug’s chances of reaching the market. Positive Sentiment: uniQure said it plans to file for FDA approval in the third quarter, signaling that a regulatory submission is now back on track after earlier concerns that the company would need a larger Phase III trial. Article Title

uniQure said it plans to file for FDA approval in the third quarter, signaling that a regulatory submission is now back on track after earlier concerns that the company would need a larger Phase III trial. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved, with Cantor Fitzgerald upgrading QURE to overweight and setting a $61 price target, adding to the bullish momentum. Article Title

Analyst sentiment improved, with Cantor Fitzgerald upgrading QURE to and setting a price target, adding to the bullish momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity jumped as traders positioned for the move, with unusually heavy call buying suggesting heightened speculation around the FDA news.

Options activity jumped as traders positioned for the move, with unusually heavy call buying suggesting heightened speculation around the FDA news. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s rapid surge may also reflect short-covering and extreme volatility, which can increase the risk of sharp pullbacks if investors reassess how durable the FDA optimism really is.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,108 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $65,673,000 after acquiring an additional 152,417 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in uniQure by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,678,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $88,030,000 after acquiring an additional 738,897 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,281,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in uniQure by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $32,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of uniQure from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on uniQure

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

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