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Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Unisys logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Needham cut Unisys’s price target from $6.00 to $5.00 but maintained a “buy” rating, implying roughly 55% upside from the stock’s $3.23 price. The broader analyst consensus is “hold,” with ratings split among buys, holds, and a sell.
  • Unisys reported quarterly revenue of $473.5 million, exceeding estimates, while new-business contract value rose 57% year over year. However, the company posted an adjusted loss of $0.08 per share, missing expectations, and net loss widened substantially.
  • Near-term results were pressured by a 20.4% decline in ClearPath revenue, lower gross margins, and a $47.2 million goodwill impairment charge. Insiders sold shares in recent months, while institutional investors own approximately 86.9% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target indicates a potential upside of 55.04% from the company's current price.

UIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Unisys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Unisys in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Unisys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UIS

Unisys Price Performance

Unisys stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,081. Unisys has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $235.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.66, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unisys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unisys news, Director Philippe Germond sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 236,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,279.95. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,846 shares of company stock worth $156,102 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,205 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company's stock.

Unisys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Unisys this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Unisys reported $473.5 million in quarterly revenue, above the $448.9 million analyst consensus. Technology Solutions & Services revenue increased 2% year over year to $403.8 million, while new-business total contract value surged 57% to $192 million. Unisys Announces 2Q26 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its previously raised 2026 constant-currency revenue-growth outlook and maintained its non-GAAP operating-profit-margin guidance. The outlook assumes approximately $425 million in ClearPath revenue for the full year. Unisys Announces 2Q26 Results
  • Neutral Sentiment: Unisys ended June with $324.3 million in cash. The company’s strong contract signings could support future growth, although investors may focus on how quickly those bookings convert into revenue and profit.
  • Negative Sentiment: The company posted an adjusted loss of $0.08 per share, missing the expected $0.03 loss and reversing $0.19 of earnings in the year-earlier quarter. Net loss widened to $95.3 million from $20.1 million. Unisys Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
  • Negative Sentiment: ClearPath revenue fell 20.4% year over year to $69.7 million, as renewal timing pressured quarterly revenue and margins. Overall gross margin declined 210 basis points to 24.8%, and results included a $47.2 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. UIS Q2 Earnings Miss on ClearPath Timing Despite Revenue Beat
  • Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded UIS from “Strong Buy” to “Hold,” adding to the cautious tone around the earnings miss and near-term profitability. Recent insider activity also showed sales without reported purchases. Zacks.com

Unisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation NYSE: UIS is a global information technology company that delivers a broad portfolio of digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure, application and security services. Formed in 1986 through the merger of Burroughs Corporation and Sperry Corporation, Unisys combines decades of experience in IT modernization with a focus on secure, data-driven transformations for government and enterprise organizations.

The company operates two core business segments: Services and Technology.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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