Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Zacks Research

Unisys (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Unisys from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Unisys in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Unisys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.33.

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Unisys Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE UIS opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $248.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.87. Unisys has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.64 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unisys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unisys news, Director Philippe Germond sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 236,453 shares in the company, valued at $981,279.95. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,846 shares of company stock worth $156,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IES Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,235,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Unisys by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,726,339 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,380 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Unisys by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,551,487 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 615,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,744,864 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 468,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,494,555 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 336,711 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation NYSE: UIS is a global information technology company that delivers a broad portfolio of digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure, application and security services. Formed in 1986 through the merger of Burroughs Corporation and Sperry Corporation, Unisys combines decades of experience in IT modernization with a focus on secure, data-driven transformations for government and enterprise organizations.

The company operates two core business segments: Services and Technology.

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