Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $4.16. Unisys shares last traded at $4.1460, with a volume of 1,096,671 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UIS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Unisys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Unisys from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Unisys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unisys

Unisys Trading Up 2.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $302.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.87. The firm's fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $415.64 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Unisys Corporation will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unisys

In other news, Director Philippe Germond sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 236,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $981,279.95. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,846 shares of company stock valued at $156,102. 11.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 100,000.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,205 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company's stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation NYSE: UIS is a global information technology company that delivers a broad portfolio of digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure, application and security services. Formed in 1986 through the merger of Burroughs Corporation and Sperry Corporation, Unisys combines decades of experience in IT modernization with a focus on secure, data-driven transformations for government and enterprise organizations.

The company operates two core business segments: Services and Technology.

Further Reading

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