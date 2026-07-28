United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO Sells $18,807,844.05 in Stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) CEO J Scott Kirby sold 159,321 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $18,807,844.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 797,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,186,310.55. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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J Scott Kirby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of United Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $130,157.72.

On Monday, June 15th, J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of United Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $5,859,153.90.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,732. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company's 50-day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,465 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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