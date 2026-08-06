United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.38 and traded as high as $15.96. United Bancorp shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1,644 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on UBCP

United Bancorp Trading Up 3.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.34.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Insider Activity

In other United Bancorp news, CEO Scott A. Everson bought 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $33,040.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,408.66. The trade was a 1.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 3,527 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $52,658.11. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,612,469.86. This represents a 3.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,295 shares of company stock worth $108,914. 13.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBCP. Appalachian Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,346 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in United Bancorp during the second quarter worth $64,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans. United Bancorp, Inc was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

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