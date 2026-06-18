United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised United Dominion Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE UDR opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.73.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 28.60%.The business had revenue of $425.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $427.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.570 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. United Dominion Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 118.37%.

United Dominion Realty Trust announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Dominion Realty Trust

In other United Dominion Realty Trust news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 80,000 shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $3,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 810,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,810,358.75. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust NYSE: UDR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of multifamily apartment communities. The company's core focus is on Class A and Class A–plus residential properties, offering a diverse portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of renters. UDR employs a full-service management platform to oversee daily operations, property maintenance, leasing, and resident services, ensuring consistency and quality across its holdings.

UDR's business activities encompass ground-up development, strategic property redevelopment, and selective acquisitions.

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