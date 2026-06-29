United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Down 6.5% - Time to Sell?

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.20 and last traded at $45.9480. Approximately 531,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 739,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut United Natural Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Trading Down 6.3%

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. United Natural Foods's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Mark Bushway sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $515,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,695.64. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $249,964.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 98,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,120,440. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,894 shares of the company's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 20,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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