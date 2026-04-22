United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Evercore

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an "in-line" rating on the transportation company's stock. Evercore's price target points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $113.03.

Get United Parcel Service alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.84. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,794,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,092,627 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,183,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,142,759 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,692,290,000 after acquiring an additional 856,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,154,091 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,703,291,000 after acquiring an additional 240,253 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,370,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

More United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big boost to reverse-logistics scale — UPS’ Happy Returns network reached 10,000 drop-off locations, improving convenience for consumers and retailers, expanding last-mile/returns market share and increasing recurring service revenue potential. Article Title

Big boost to reverse-logistics scale — UPS’ Happy Returns network reached 10,000 drop-off locations, improving convenience for consumers and retailers, expanding last-mile/returns market share and increasing recurring service revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Momentum in consumer awareness and brand strength — recent coverage and commentary highlight UPS’s strategic focus on returns rather than blanket parcel growth, reinforcing its differentiated service offerings in e-commerce logistics. Article Title

Momentum in consumer awareness and brand strength — recent coverage and commentary highlight UPS’s strategic focus on returns rather than blanket parcel growth, reinforcing its differentiated service offerings in e-commerce logistics. Neutral Sentiment: Tariff-refund filings introduce uncertainty — UPS and peers have begun filing for refunds tied to previously collected tariffs; shippers say they will pass refunds to customers, which could affect timing of cash flows and customer pricing but is unlikely to change long-term fundamentals immediately. Article Title

Tariff-refund filings introduce uncertainty — UPS and peers have begun filing for refunds tied to previously collected tariffs; shippers say they will pass refunds to customers, which could affect timing of cash flows and customer pricing but is unlikely to change long-term fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is cautious — brokerages maintain a consensus "Hold" rating, signaling that the market expects steady but not outsized near-term upside absent an earnings surprise. Article Title

Analyst coverage is cautious — brokerages maintain a consensus "Hold" rating, signaling that the market expects steady but not outsized near-term upside absent an earnings surprise. Negative Sentiment: Earnings pressure flagged — analysts and Zacks note expectations for a year-over-year earnings decline and limited catalysts for an earnings beat in the upcoming report, which can pressure the stock multiple. Article Title

Earnings pressure flagged — analysts and Zacks note expectations for a year-over-year earnings decline and limited catalysts for an earnings beat in the upcoming report, which can pressure the stock multiple. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk calls — some outlets urge caution despite recent gains, pointing to stretched upside from a strong run and highlighting reasons to avoid the stock near current levels. Article Title

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here