United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $132.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Citigroup's price objective points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UPS. Stephens raised shares of United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.10.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,007. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $105.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.United Parcel Service's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.8% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 4,571 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $14,907,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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