United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect United Parks & Resorts to post earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $493.3530 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $279.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Parks & Resorts to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE PRKS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 101,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,201. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25. United Parks & Resorts has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $294,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 130,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,276.60. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRKS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,023 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRKS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research upgraded United Parks & Resorts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised United Parks & Resorts from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRKS

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

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