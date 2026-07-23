United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $1,300.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $1,195.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,210.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,149.69.

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United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded up $116.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,151.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 764,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,045.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $915.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $701.59 and a 1-year high of $1,177.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.53 by $1.23. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.47 earnings per share. United Rentals's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals will post 46.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about United Rentals

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: United Rentals reported record Q2 2026 results , with adjusted EPS of $12.76 beating estimates and revenue of $4.41 billion also topping Wall Street expectations. Management said rental revenue, EPS, and adjusted EBITDA all hit quarterly records. Article: United Rentals Q2 Earnings Beat on Rental Growth, '26 Guidance Raised

United Rentals reported , with adjusted EPS of beating estimates and revenue of also topping Wall Street expectations. Management said rental revenue, EPS, and adjusted EBITDA all hit quarterly records. Positive Sentiment: The company raised 2026 guidance , citing strong demand, fleet productivity, specialty rental strength, and healthy large-project activity. Higher revenue and EBITDA targets suggest momentum could continue into the second half of the year. Article: United Rentals jumps after record Q2 results and higher 2026 guidance

The company , citing strong demand, fleet productivity, specialty rental strength, and healthy large-project activity. Higher revenue and EBITDA targets suggest momentum could continue into the second half of the year. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain supportive, with the company highlighting $750 million of share repurchases year to date and a relatively low net leverage ratio, which may have reassured investors about balance-sheet discipline.

Shareholder returns remain supportive, with the company highlighting and a relatively low net leverage ratio, which may have reassured investors about balance-sheet discipline. Neutral Sentiment: United Rentals also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97 per share , reinforcing capital-return consistency, though the yield remains modest and the dividend is unlikely to be the main driver of the stock today.

United Rentals also declared a , reinforcing capital-return consistency, though the yield remains modest and the dividend is unlikely to be the main driver of the stock today. Negative Sentiment: A recent Barclays sell rating is a small offset, but it appears to be overshadowed by the much stronger earnings and guidance update.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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