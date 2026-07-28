United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $5,038,990.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.42, for a total transaction of $5,038,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 324,443 shares in the company, valued at $172,091,056.06. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.50. 62,992 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.86. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $272.12 and a 52-week high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. United Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $648.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,269,803,000 after purchasing an additional 383,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,189,617,000 after buying an additional 1,042,711 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,699 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $624,508,000 after buying an additional 295,221 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 866,930 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $514,016,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $293,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here