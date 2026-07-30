United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 9,500 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 324,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,479,289.91. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $524.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50 day moving average is $545.45 and its 200 day moving average is $532.24. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $272.12 and a 52-week high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $685.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $648.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 426.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

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