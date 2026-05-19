United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO James Edgemond Sells 10,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.31, for a total value of $5,673,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,708,543.56. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.47, for a total value of $5,744,700.00.

On Monday, May 11th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.03, for a total value of $5,730,300.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total value of $5,785,800.00.

On Monday, May 4th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.93, for a total value of $5,769,300.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $5,726,100.00.

On Monday, April 27th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.83, for a total value of $5,688,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, James Edgemond sold 364 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.85, for a total value of $209,609.40.

On Thursday, April 23rd, James Edgemond sold 9,636 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.21, for a total value of $5,513,815.56.

On Monday, April 20th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.86, for a total value of $5,778,600.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.18, for a total value of $5,771,800.00.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $566.80. 402,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $559.71 and a 200-day moving average of $508.76. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $272.12 and a one year high of $609.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,269,803,000 after acquiring an additional 383,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,189,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,711 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,699 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $624,508,000 after acquiring an additional 295,221 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 866,930 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $514,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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