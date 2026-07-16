UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $461.62 and last traded at $452.6820, with a volume of 2997048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $418.52.

The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.51. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS.

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UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $429.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $401.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.04.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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