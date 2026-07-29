Go Pro
→ Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Unitil logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unitil declared a quarterly dividend of $0.475 per share, payable August 31 to shareholders of record on August 17. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $1.90 per share and a yield of approximately 3.4%.
  • Unitil has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years, with a current earnings payout ratio of 57.8%. Analysts expect the dividend to remain covered, projecting next year’s earnings at $3.51 per share.
  • The company exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $1.88 per share versus the $1.86 consensus estimate, while analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $56.50.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Unitil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Unitil has a payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unitil to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.31. Unitil has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Unitil had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unitil from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Unitil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Unitil in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unitil

About Unitil

(Get Free Report)

Unitil Corporation NYSE: UTL is a publicly traded energy delivery company that provides regulated electric and natural gas distribution services. The company delivers energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a network of distribution systems, offering safe and reliable service across its service areas. Unitil's operations include system maintenance, emergency response, meter reading and customer support functions, all governed by state regulatory commissions.

Headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire, Unitil serves communities in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Unitil Right Now?

Before you consider Unitil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unitil wasn't on the list.

While Unitil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Forget SpaceX, stake a claim in Elon’s “A.R.M” instead
Forget SpaceX, stake a claim in Elon’s “A.R.M” instead
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines