Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Unity Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $434.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.81 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 1,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $54,959.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $349,506.71. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company's stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

