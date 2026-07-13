Unity Bancorp (UNTY) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $34.6150 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.59 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts expect Unity Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $568.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Unity Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Unity Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 2,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $116,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,035,008.79. This represents a 10.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $88,368.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 113,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,288,156.42. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNTY shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Unity Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNTY

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker UNTY. Through its primary subsidiary, Unity Bank, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, businesses and municipal clients in its regional markets.

Founded in 1906, Unity Bank maintains a network of conveniently located branches across Bucks County and adjacent areas of southeastern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while its loan offerings encompass commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural and consumer lending solutions.

Beyond traditional deposit and lending activities, Unity Bancorp provides cash management and merchant services, as well as internet and mobile banking platforms designed to streamline day-to-day financial operations.

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