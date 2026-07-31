Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $90.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Universal Display traded as low as $76.69 and last traded at $77.2180, with a volume of 461328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.36.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Universal Display from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Universal Display to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.83.

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More Universal Display News

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Display this week:

Positive Sentiment: Universal Display reported second-quarter earnings of $1.06 per share , exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.04. However, earnings declined from $1.41 per share in the year-ago quarter. Universal Display Q2 earnings report

Universal Display reported second-quarter earnings of , exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.04. However, earnings declined from $1.41 per share in the year-ago quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share , payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $2.00 per share and an indicated yield of approximately 2.5%. Universal Display dividend announcement

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of , payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $2.00 per share and an indicated yield of approximately 2.5%. Neutral Sentiment: Universal Display maintains strong profitability, with a reported second-quarter net margin of 34.08% and return on equity of 12.34%, although these figures do not offset the weaker revenue trend.

Universal Display maintains strong profitability, with a reported second-quarter net margin of 34.08% and return on equity of 12.34%, although these figures do not offset the weaker revenue trend. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue totaled $152.16 million , below the roughly $157.5 million analyst estimate and down 11.4% year over year. The revenue miss suggests softer demand or timing in the company’s OLED materials and technology business. Universal Display earnings report

Second-quarter revenue totaled , below the roughly $157.5 million analyst estimate and down 11.4% year over year. The revenue miss suggests softer demand or timing in the company’s OLED materials and technology business. Negative Sentiment: Management’s fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of approximately $630 million is below Wall Street’s $646.4 million expectation, adding to concerns about growth and likely weighing more heavily than the modest EPS beat.

Management’s fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of approximately is below Wall Street’s $646.4 million expectation, adding to concerns about growth and likely weighing more heavily than the modest EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its price target from $110 to $90 and assigned a neutral rating. Although the revised target still indicates potential upside from recent levels, the cut signals reduced confidence in near-term performance. Susquehanna price-target update

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Stock Down 3.4%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 34.08%.The company's revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Universal Display's payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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