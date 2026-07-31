Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $4.73. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 18,247 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UEIC. Weiss Ratings raised Universal Electronics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEIC

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $57.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Universal Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.The company had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.86 million. Universal Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Universal Electronics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kent Lake PR LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 1,260,642 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 185,014 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 875,458 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 164,617 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 455,543 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 164,379 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 240,148 shares of the technology company's stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 73,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc NASDAQ: UEIC is a leading provider of sensing and control technologies for the smart home and consumer electronics markets. The company specializes in design, development and manufacturing of remote control devices, wireless connectivity modules and integrated sensing solutions. Its core expertise lies in infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls, voice-enabled control devices and universal remotes that allow consumers to manage multiple home entertainment and automation systems through a single interface.

In addition to traditional remote control products, Universal Electronics has expanded its portfolio to include Internet of Things (IoT) gateways, home-automation hubs and cloud-based management platforms.

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