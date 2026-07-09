Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.29 and traded as high as $44.37. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $43.8020, with a volume of 155,009 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Realty Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Down 1.1%

The firm's 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $607.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Universal Health Realty Income Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 130.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company's stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust NYSE: UHT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, financing and development of healthcare-related properties. The company’s primary focus is on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with hospitals, healthcare systems and senior living operators. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, hospitals, outpatient facilities, senior housing communities and life science research facilities, all structured to provide long-term, triple-net leases with established healthcare providers.

UHT’s real estate holdings are diversified across key markets throughout the United States, from major metropolitan areas to growing suburban regions.

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