Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $166.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $204.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the health services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.40% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $261.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $267.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $209.07.

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Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $140.08 and a 1-year high of $246.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.42%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.35 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.280-23.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,334,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,604 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $460,590,000 after buying an additional 505,575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 426,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,377 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $189,978,000 after buying an additional 325,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,781,262 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $318,812,000 after buying an additional 192,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company's stock.

More Universal Health Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Health Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: UHS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.98 per share , ahead of the approximately $5.94 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.3% year over year to $4.64 billion , exceeding expectations of $4.58 billion. Growth in both acute-care and behavioral-health operations supported the results. UHS Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates Despite Cost Pressures

UHS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , ahead of the approximately $5.94 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.3% year over year to , exceeding expectations of $4.58 billion. Growth in both acute-care and behavioral-health operations supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast 2026 adjusted EBITDA less noncontrolling interests of $2.61 billion to $2.72 billion and said it expects to remain “highly active” with share repurchases. Buybacks could provide support for per-share earnings and the stock valuation. UHS 2026 EBITDA Forecast and Buybacks

Management forecast 2026 adjusted EBITDA less noncontrolling interests of and said it expects to remain “highly active” with share repurchases. Buybacks could provide support for per-share earnings and the stock valuation. Positive Sentiment: UHS views its Talkspace investment as an accelerator for outpatient growth, potentially expanding its behavioral-health access and digitally enabled care offerings. Why UHS Sees Talkspace as an Accelerant for Outpatient Growth

UHS views its Talkspace investment as an accelerator for outpatient growth, potentially expanding its behavioral-health access and digitally enabled care offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its “neutral” rating but set a $194 price target, while Barclays maintained “equal weight” and reduced its target to $168. The mixed analyst view suggests upside potential but continued caution.

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its “neutral” rating but set a $194 price target, while Barclays maintained “equal weight” and reduced its target to $168. The mixed analyst view suggests upside potential but continued caution. Negative Sentiment: UHS reduced its 2026 EPS guidance to $22.28-$23.65, below the roughly $23.44 analyst consensus midpoint, citing uncertainty surrounding Medicaid supplemental-payment programs. Higher labor and operating costs also remain a pressure on margins, tempering the positive earnings surprise. UHS Cuts 2026 Forecast on Medicaid Reimbursement Uncertainty

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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