University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Releases Earnings Results

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

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University Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNIB stock remained flat at $21.63 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. University Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.61.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for University National Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Lubbock, Texas. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a range of retail and commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations. University Bancorp operates under the OTCMKTS symbol UNIB, reflecting its status as an over-the-counter publicly traded entity.

The company's core business activities include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending.

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