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University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Releases Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
University Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • University Bancorp reported quarterly EPS of $999.00, according to the company's earnings release on Monday.
  • Shares were flat at $21.63 on the day with light volume (100 shares traded vs. an average of 591), the 50-day MA is $21.67 and the 200-day MA is $19.72, and the 52-week range is $15.00–$24.61.
  • University Bancorp is the bank holding company for University National Bank in Lubbock, Texas, offering retail deposits and consumer/commercial lending, and trades OTC under the ticker UNIB.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

University Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNIB stock remained flat at $21.63 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. University Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.61.

About University Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

University Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for University National Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Lubbock, Texas. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a range of retail and commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations. University Bancorp operates under the OTCMKTS symbol UNIB, reflecting its status as an over-the-counter publicly traded entity.

The company's core business activities include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending.

Read More

Earnings History for University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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