Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Shares Down 4.3% - Should You Sell?

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV - Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 9,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,751,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Unrivaled Brands Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $170.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile
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Unrivaled Brands, Inc OTCMKTS: UNRV is a U.S.-based holding company focused on the acquisition, development and distribution of branded consumer packaged goods. Through its subsidiaries, the company identifies emerging products in categories such as beverage alcohol, beauty and personal care, wellness and other niche lifestyle segments. By leveraging strategic licensing agreements and targeted acquisitions, Unrivaled Brands seeks to build a diversified portfolio that can compete across multiple retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
The company’s core activities include brand incubation, marketing support and the establishment of distribution networks with national and regional retailers, e-commerce platforms and specialty stores.
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