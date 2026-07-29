Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.1667.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

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Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Unum Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Unum Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unum reported second-quarter adjusted operating earnings of $2.16 per share , above the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.14 and up from $2.07 a year earlier. Unum Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Unum reported second-quarter adjusted operating earnings of , above the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.14 and up from $2.07 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached approximately $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion , well above the $2.91 billion consensus forecast. Premium income also increased to $2.82 billion from $2.75 billion year over year, indicating solid underlying insurance demand. Unum Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue reached approximately , well above the $2.91 billion consensus forecast. Premium income also increased to $2.82 billion from $2.75 billion year over year, indicating solid underlying insurance demand. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased 2.5 million shares for $202.1 million during the quarter and maintained substantial financial flexibility, including $1.54 billion in holding-company liquidity and an approximately 480% weighted-average risk-based capital ratio. These actions support shareholder returns and balance-sheet confidence. Unum Reports Q2 Net Income and Revenue

The company repurchased 2.5 million shares for $202.1 million during the quarter and maintained substantial financial flexibility, including $1.54 billion in holding-company liquidity and an approximately 480% weighted-average risk-based capital ratio. These actions support shareholder returns and balance-sheet confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Unum reaffirmed full-year 2026 adjusted operating EPS guidance of $8.60 to $8.90 . The midpoint of $8.75 is close to the $8.78 analyst consensus, suggesting expectations were largely met rather than meaningfully raised.

Unum reaffirmed full-year 2026 adjusted operating EPS guidance of . The midpoint of $8.75 is close to the $8.78 analyst consensus, suggesting expectations were largely met rather than meaningfully raised. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income declined to $256.9 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, from $335.6 million, or $1.92 per share, in the prior-year quarter. The improvement in adjusted operating earnings and strong revenue therefore came alongside weaker reported profitability. Unum Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company's fifty day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20. Unum Group has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $93.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Unum Group's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Unum Group's payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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