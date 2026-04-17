UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.8325.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UP Fintech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,855,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,216,229 shares of the company's stock worth $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,459 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 66.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,408,122 shares of the company's stock worth $57,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,023 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 450.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,976,720 shares of the company's stock worth $21,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,282,337 shares of the company's stock worth $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company's stock.

UP Fintech Trading Down 1.8%

UP Fintech stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 28.82%.The business had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $142.01 million.

About UP Fintech

Up Fintech Holding Ltd, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker TIGR, is a China-based financial technology company that provides online brokerage and wealth management services through its proprietary trading platform. The company's primary offering, Tiger Brokers, enables retail and institutional clients to access global financial markets, including equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and futures across the United States, Hong Kong, China A-shares, Australia, and Singapore.

Founded in 2014 by Zhang Zhen, Up Fintech has focused on developing an intuitive mobile and desktop trading experience, complete with real-time market data, customizable charting tools, and in-app research insights.

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