Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.8 billion. Upbound Group also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.850-0.950 EPS.

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Upbound Group Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Upbound Group has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $28.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Upbound Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Upbound Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPBD. TD Cowen upped their target price on Upbound Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Upbound Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPBD

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 2,295 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $46,106.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 96,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,942,321.29. This trade represents a 2.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Upbound Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Upbound Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Upbound Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company's stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

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