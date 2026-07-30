Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Upbound Group also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.000-4.350 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Upbound Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.00.

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Upbound Group Stock Down 3.0%

Upbound Group stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Upbound Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Upbound Group's payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $46,106.55. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 96,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,321.29. This trade represents a 2.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,255,874 shares of the company's stock worth $29,676,000 after purchasing an additional 472,550 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,681,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,781,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,580 shares of the company's stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,944 shares of the company's stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 258,342 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

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