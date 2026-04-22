Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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UPBD has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Upbound Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPBD

Upbound Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of UPBD opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Upbound Group has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 1.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Upbound Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Upbound Group by 913.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Upbound Group by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Upbound Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

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