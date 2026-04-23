Upbound Group (UPBD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Upbound Group to post earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $1.2264 billion for the quarter. Upbound Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 1.56%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Upbound Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Upbound Group Price Performance

Upbound Group stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.85. The firm's 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. Upbound Group's payout ratio is 125.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,276 shares of the company's stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,891 shares of the company's stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,809 shares of the company's stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 224,811 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 286.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,450 shares of the company's stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 64,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the second quarter worth $440,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Upbound Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Upbound Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.25.

View Our Latest Report on UPBD

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

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